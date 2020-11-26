New Zealand vs West Indies 2020: NZ vs WI, 1st T20 – Auckland Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for New Zealand vs West Indies

The pitch at Auckland is known to be a batsmen’s paradise. Australia recorded the highest successful run chase in T20I history against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland a couple of years back.

NZ vs WI, 1st T20: Auckland Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Visitors West Indies will take on New Zealand in the first of the three T20 international in Auckland on Friday. Tim Southee’s Kiwi side are currently ranked No. 6 in the world T20 ranking while Kieran Pollard’s outfit are in ninth position.

New Zealand vs West Indies Auckland Weather Forecast

It will be a cloudy and fairly cold day in Auckland on Friday for the first T20 between New Zealand and West Indies. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 20 degrees although by the time the match gets underway, the temperature will dip to around 18 degrees. A cloud cover of around 62 per cent is expected through the day which should help the paceman from both sides to get some assistance. The wind speed on the day should average around 22kmph with gusts of up to 35kmph expected.

New Zealand vs West Indies Auckland Pitch Report

The pitch at Auckland is known to be a batsmen’s paradise. Australia recorded the highest successful run chase in T20I history against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland a couple of years back. With the game getting underway at 7pm local time, the batsmen will expect to have a ball once again with scores touching the 200-run mark expected in the first T20.

Last 5 T20s: India bt NZ by 7 wickets (Jan. 26, 2020), India bt NZ by 6 wickets (Jan. 24, 2020), NZ tied with England (Nov. 10, 2019), India bt NZ by 7 wickets (Feb. 8, 2019), NZ bt SL by 35 runs (Jan. 11, 2019)

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: New Zealand vs West Indies

WHEN: November 27 at 11.30am IST

WHERE: Auckland

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+Hotstar