New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test: How to watch NZ vs WI Today's Test match on Disney+ Hotstar
New Zealand vs West Indies Test series will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who do not have a set-top box at home can enjoy the Test series on Disney+ Hotstar.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
New Zealand will take on the West Indies in the second Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 11-15 (Friday-Tuesday). The Kiwi’s not only romped home in the first Test with a win by an innings and 134 runs, but they finished the game off early on Day 4. Skipper Kane Williamson led from the front as he scored his career best of 251 runs in the first Test, as his side posted 519 runs in the only innings in the game.
Also read: Former India International Parthiv Patel Joins Mumbai Indians as Talent Scout
West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first but were let down by their bowlers who didn't hit the right lengths in the opening period. While the pacers, especially Jason Holder, were economical at the start, runs started to flow once the host batsmen got set. There were dealt another blow as they failed to chase 519 and got bowled out for a paltry 138 runs in their first innings.
Their second innings was nothing different from the first as the top order rushed back to the pavilion in a flurry. Despite a brilliant 155-run partnership between Jermaine Blackwood (105) and Alzarri Joseph (86), couldn’t save their side as they too got out handing the hosts a massive win.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second cricket Test against the West Indies, as he’ll be heading home to be with his wife as the couple are expecting their first child. While the West Indies side will be without the services of fast bowler Kemar Roach and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich. The duo will be returning home due to personal reasons.
The hosts might hope for possible festivities on field in the second Test as they look to clean sweep the two-match series 2-0. Such a win over the visitors will put them on top of ICC Test rankings.
New Zealand vs West Indies Test series will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who do not have a set-top box at home can enjoy the Test series on Disney+ Hotstar.
To watch the matches on the OTT platform, viewers will have to buy a subscription plan. There are two subscription plans – VIP and Premium. The yearly subscription of VIP can be purchased at Rs 399. Under the premium subscription, there is a monthly and yearly plan. The monthly plan of Premium costs Rs 299, while the yearly plan can be bought by paying Rs 1,499.
How to watch New Zealand vs West Indies match on Disney+ Hotstar
Step 1: Go to PlayStore and download Disney+ Hotstar
Step 2: Register and buy a subscription plan
Step 3: In the sports section, enjoy the Test match
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking