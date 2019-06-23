starts in
Match 30:PAK VS SA

PAK
SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

BAN
AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

ENG
AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

NZ
PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs West Indies | 'Brathwaite, Bishop, Almost Again' - Twitter Lauds Brathwaite's Heroics

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 2:50 AM IST
New Zealand escaped by the skin of their teeth as they managed to deny West Indies and Carlos Brathwaite victory by five runs at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Bowling first, West Indies started with two wickets in the first over, courtesy two exceptional deliveries by Sheldon Cottrell. But Kane Williamson took charge of the innings and with the help of James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme at the end, helped New Zealand post a competitive 291/8.

 

 

Trent Boult got things going for New Zealand with two quick wickets. But Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer stitched together a 100-plus stand to put their side in charge. A massive middle-order collapse saw West Indies reeling but Carlos Brathwaite produced a breath-taking century but could manage to get his side over the line.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlos Brathwaiteicc world cup 2019new zealandWest Indies

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
