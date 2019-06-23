New Zealand vs West Indies | 'Brathwaite, Bishop, Almost Again' - Twitter Lauds Brathwaite's Heroics

New Zealand escaped by the skin of their teeth as they managed to deny West Indies and Carlos Brathwaite victory by five runs at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Hard luck @windiescricket great display of fight by @TridentSportsX keep your head up son. #meninmaroon— DS88 (@darensammy88) June 22, 2019
Hard luck @windiescricket great display of fight by @TridentSportsX keep your head up son. #meninmaroon
— DS88 (@darensammy88) June 22, 2019
The quality of cricket in #CWC19 has been consistently high, but the emotion has gone up a thousand levels in the last four days. Williamson's twin tons; Sri Lanka's genius; Afghanistan's hope, Brathwaite's knock for the ages. Finally, you can feel this tournament in your gut.— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 22, 2019
The quality of cricket in #CWC19 has been consistently high, but the emotion has gone up a thousand levels in the last four days. Williamson's twin tons; Sri Lanka's genius; Afghanistan's hope, Brathwaite's knock for the ages. Finally, you can feel this tournament in your gut.
— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 22, 2019
World Cup, all is forgiven. You are awesome. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 22, 2019
Good week for the World Cup ..sun out .. close games .. lower scores .. more in it for the bowlers .. proper cricket!! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 22, 2019
New Zealand and India got out of jail, England did not! But what about that effort from @TridentSportsX ! matter of inches and he would have been super hero #cricket #CWC19 — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) June 22, 2019
Cottrell 2 wickets in the first over, @BLACKCAPS on the back foot. Situation "TAYLORMADE" for Williamson. #NZvWI #CWC19 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 22, 2019
Kane Williamson filling his boots 💯 👏👏 #cwc19oldtrafford — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 22, 2019
Back to back tons for Lord Kane Williamson _/\_ #WIvsNZ — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 22, 2019
He came when New Zealand was 0 for 1 then 7 for 2 but held at one end and get again shown the consistency. Captain leading from front. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 22, 2019
Another hundred for the phenomenal Kane Williamson who is now averaging 274 in the World Cup. Chanceless and never in doubt — Tim (@timwig) June 22, 2019
Another century for Kane Williamson. Fully deserving of the standing ovation. Brilliant, just brilliant. #CWC19 #WIvNZ — Alexis Nunes (@alexisenunes) June 22, 2019
Captain Kane is averaging 300+ this World Cup 😱 looking in sublime touch! What a knock💯👌#WIvsNZ #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 22, 2019
Sheldon Cottrell is an excellent cricketer. He gets the white ball to move, both in the air and off the pitch, & bowls attacking lengths. He is also - as he has demonstrated spectacularly this World Cup - a superb fielder. There’s a lot to like there. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 22, 2019
Moving on to the other game, watching Chris Gayle jog-sprint a single is one of sights of this World Cup #NZvsWI — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 22, 2019
2 dropped chances in the same over! Total of 3 times that Gayle has been dropped. Unbelievable. Is a big one coming? #CWC19 #WIvNZ — Alexis Nunes (@alexisenunes) June 22, 2019
If cricket was just Gayle and Hetmyer batting together I would be cool with that. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 22, 2019
Caribbean fans going nuts in English grounds. More of this all the time please #CWC19 — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 22, 2019
After India and Afghanistan it is now West Indies & New Zealand who are giving us a tight, up and down game. Just the day the World Cup needed. Super Saturday indeed #CWC19 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 22, 2019
Brathwaite, who has been guilty of throwing it away earlier, has shown in this match what sensible batting can achieve — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 22, 2019
If you missed seeing WI v NZ you missed best match of World Cup yet. Windies, down & out at 164-7 chasing 291 falling just 5 runs short, Braithwaite last man out caught a foot or so inside fence for sensational 101. Last pair put on 41, Thomas 0! Gr8 game, but tragedy for Windies — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 22, 2019
Mindlessly big, tight bear hug to the West Indies. May you stay forever young. #NZvWI — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) June 22, 2019
And for all those who slammed windies’ t20 approach for messing it up, it was precisely that approach that got them so close. It’s a method where easy chases become difficult and near-impossible chases become achievable — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 22, 2019
Braithwaite shared a smile with Boult right there at the end even as he was coming to terms with his own heartbreak. Tip of the hat to spirit of cricket and Delhi Capitals dressing room camaraderie. #CWC19 — cricBC (@cricBC) June 22, 2019
Impossible not to remember the name. What an innings, Carlos Brathwaite! Sport is magnificent. (pic courtesy Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/fbSNw5mDP4 — Debayan Sen (@debayansen) June 22, 2019
Bishop and Brathwaite. Almost. Almost again.. @irbishi— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019
Bishop and Brathwaite. Almost. Almost again.. @irbishi
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019
New Zealand vs West Indies | 'Brathwaite, Bishop, Almost Again' - Twitter Lauds Brathwaite's Heroics
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019
SA v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings