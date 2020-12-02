New Zealand vs West Indies, First Test, Hamilton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The Kiwis are going into the match on the back of T20I series win.

New Zealand vs West Indies, Hamilton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: New Zealand will be taking on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series tomorrow at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The New Zealand vs West Indies first Test match will be played from December 3 to December 7. The game will start at 3.30 am.

The Kiwis recently defeated West Indies 2-0 in the three-match T20I series. New Zealand will be playing to improve their ranking in the World Test Championship points table. They played two Test matches against India in February-March and defeated the Men in Blue in both the games. Their home form in Test matches has been great, so they are the favorites to win.

On the other hand, West Indies last played a Test series against England in July. They won the first Test by four wickets, while England won the two games, winning the three-match series by 2-1. West Indies have to bowl well, if they are to pose any challenge to the host.

It will be seen if the Jason Holder-led side will be able to settle the score of the loss of T20I series. Weather condition and pitch will play a key role in deciding the outcome of the game.

New Zealand vs West Indies weather report

The temperature in Hamilton is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius on all five days of the match. Moreover, there is also a forecast of rain on days 1, 3, and 5 of the game. On these days, match may get delayed due to rain.

New Zealand vs West Indies pitch report

The pitch at Seddon Park is expected to favour batsmen. It will offer a little support to fast bowlers. On the other hand, spinners are likely to get support on the fifth day of the match.

