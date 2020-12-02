New Zealand vs West Indies: How to watch New Zealand vs West Indies Today's Test match on Disney+ Hotstar

Know how to watch NZ vs WI today's Test match online. West Indies are going into the match on the back of defeat in T20 series.

New Zealand will host West Indies for the first Test of the two match-series at Seddon Park in Hamilton from tomorrow. The match will be played from December 3 to December 7 and it will commence at 3.30 am.

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cute Photo with Fiancée Dhanashree Verma

West Indies are in New Zealand to play three-match T20 series and two-game Test series. The Kiwis outperformed West Indies 2-0 in the T20 series. New Zealand will be trying to whitewash the Test series as well. On the other hand, the Jason Holder-led side will be trying to avenge the loss of the T20 series.

New Zealand appear to be a balanced team. Players like Devon Conway, James Neesham and Glenn Phillips perform with the bat, while the likes of Kylie Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner support the bowling line-up.

On the other hand, West Indies players have not performed consistently. Neither their batsmen nor their bowlers lived up to the expectations in the T20 series. Kieron Pollard scored unbeaten-75 in the first T20 match against New Zealand. Their bowlers conceded too many runs in the T20 fixtures.

Also read: Sanjay Manjrekar's Advice For Virat Kohli, Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav in Scheme Of Things

New Zealand have had a good record in the recent past in Test matches. They last played two Tests against India in February-March and won emerged victorious in both the matches.

West Indies went head to head against England in July in three-match Test series. They lost the series 1-2, winning only the first clash.

New Zealand vs West Indies Test series will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who do not have a set-top box at home can enjoy the Test series on Disney+ Hotstar.

To watch the matches on the OTT platform, viewers will have to buy a subscription plan. There are two subscription plans – VIP and Premium. The yearly subscription of VIP can be purchased at Rs 399. Under the premium subscription, there is a monthly and yearly plan. The monthly plan of Premium costs Rs 299, while the yearly plan can be bought by paying Rs 1,499.

How to watch New Zealand vs West Indies match on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to PlayStore and download Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register and buy a subscription plan

Step 3: In the sports section, enjoy the Test match