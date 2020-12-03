CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

New Zealand vs West Indies: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham Help Kiwis Take Day One Honours

Skipper Kane Williamson and opener Tom Latham on Thursday scored brilliant half-centuries as New Zealand dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies being played at the Seddon Park. At the end of the day's play, the Black Caps were nicely placed 243/2 with Williamson and Ross Taylor batting at the crease on 97 and 31 respectively.

  • IANS
  • Updated: December 3, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
New Zealand vs West Indies: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham Help Kiwis Take Day One Honours

Skipper Kane Williamson and opener Tom Latham on Thursday scored brilliant half-centuries as New Zealand dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies being played at the Seddon Park. At the end of the day's play, the Black Caps were nicely placed 243/2 with Williamson and Ross Taylor batting at the crease on 97 and 31 respectively.

ALSO READ - NZ vs WI, 1st Test Day 1 at Hamilton: New Zealand 243-2 at Stumps

Earlier, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field on a pitch which seemed to have a lot of assistance for the pacers. His decision did prove right as Shannon Gabriel drew first blood, sending Will Young back to the dressing room after the debutant scored five runs from 11 balls.

Williamson who came in next, then steadied the ship and along with Latham made sure the hosts didn't lose any more wickets in the next one session. The duo stitched a 154-run partnership during which the two batsmen kept the scoreboard ticking at a nice pace.

West Indies bowlers, however, came back strongly in the final session and showed a lot more consistency in their lengths bowling full, at the stumps, and asking pertinent questions.

Latham fell to one such good ball bowled by Kemar Roach as he got cleaned up through the gate while trying to play booming drive away from his body after scoring 86 runs.

ALSO READ - Glenn Phillips' Ton Helps New Zealand Thrash West Indies in Second T20I

Taylor, who came in next, made sure the visitors didn't make any further inroads as along with the skipper, he added 75 runs to the scoreboard to take the team's score to 243/2 at Stumps. Williamson is just three short of what would be his 22nd Test hundred.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 243/2 after 78 overs (Kane Williamson 97*, Tom Latham 86; Kemar Roach 1/53)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches