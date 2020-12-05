- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
New Zealand vs West Indies: Kane Williamson's Record Places Him Amongst Pantheon of Modern Greats
Kane Williamson recorded his third double hundred and the highest score of his glorious Test career putting New Zealand in the driver's seat against West Indies in the first Test in Hamilton. Williamson scored a massive 251 in the first innings powering the home side to 519. West Indies were bowled out for 138 in the first innings and are staring at defeat ending Day 3 at 196 for 6 in the second innings after being asked to follow on.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Kane Williamson recorded his third double hundred and the highest score of his glorious Test career putting New Zealand in the driver's seat against West Indies in the first Test in Hamilton. Williamson scored a massive 251 in the first innings powering the home side to 519. West Indies were bowled out for 138 in the first innings and are staring at defeat ending Day 3 at 196 for 6 in the second innings after being asked to follow on.
The New Zealand skipper, Williamson is a modern-day great but often does not get the same recognition as the likes of Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, AB de Villiers and Joe Root. We look at 10 Numbers that define his Test career.
52.55: The Highest Average in New Zealand's Test history
Williamson has the highest batting average in New Zealand's Test cricket history (min. 1000 runs). He is followed by John Reid, Ross Taylor and Martin Crowe.
6727: The Third-Highest Aggregate Runs in New Zealand's Test history
Williamson has the third-highest aggregate in New Zealand's test history after Ross Taylor (7276) and Stephen Fleming (7172).
6.41: The Best Frequency of Hundreds in New Zealand's Test history
Williamson has registered 22 hundreds in just 81 Tests and 141 innings. His frequency of scoring a hundred (every 6.41 innings) is the best in New Zealand's Test history. He beats the great Martin Crowe on this count - Crowe hit a hundred every 7.71 innings for New Zealand.
22: The Maximum Number of Hundreds in New Zealand's Test history
Williamson has registered 22 hundreds in just 81 Tests. He is followed by Ross Taylor (19 but in 102 Tests), Crowe (17 in 77 Tests), Brendon McCullum (12 in 101 Tests) and John Wright (12 in 82 Tests).
7: The Maximum Number of 150-Plus Scores in New Zealand's Test history
This shows Williamson's appetite for the big hundreds. He is followed by Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor (6 each).
71.36: The 7th Highest Average in Victorious Tests in history
Williamson has been a match-winner with the bat for New Zealand. His average of 71.36 in wins for New Zealand is the seventh-highest in the history of Test cricket (min. 1500 runs in wins) only after Don Bradman (130.08), Steven Smith (81), Inzamam-ul-Haq (78.16), Gary Sobers (77.42), Younis Khan (74.39) and Kumar Sangakkara (71.69).
49.14: Williamson's Batting Average in the 4th Innings
The 4th innings of a Test is usually the most difficult time to bat due to the wear and tear of the pitch. Williamson's 4th innings' average is not only the highest in his country's Test history but also higher than some all-time greats. Just for perspective, it is higher than the likes of Viv Richards, Misbah-ul-Haq, Gary Sobers, Desmond Haynes, David Warner, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Inzamam-ul-Haq amongst others. Sachin Tendulkar had a 4th innings' average of just 36.93!
135: Williamson's hundred in his first Series-Defining Performance in Test Cricket
New Zealand were 0-1 down in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka in 2012. Electing to bat first in Colombo, they lost Guptill in the first over when Williamson walked out to bat. McCullum exited soon which made it 14 for 2. Williamson resurrected the innings with Taylor and put together a match-changing double century partnership.
New Zealand scored 412 and assumed ascendancy in the match which they went on to win by 167 runs. It was New Zealand's first Test win in Sri Lanka in three tours. Williamson had helped his team draw-level the series 1-1 and thereby produced his first Series-Defining (SD) performance in Test cricket. An SD is a high impact performance in a Test which helps the respective team win the series or draw level from behind.
72.90: Williamson's Average in New Zealand's Great Period in Test cricket
New Zealand had one of the best periods in their Test history between December 2013 and December 2015. During these two years, they won 4 of the 7 series they played. According to Impact Index, one of the most holistic cricket analytical systems in the world, Williamson was the highest impact batsman in the world during this time-frame. Even conventionally, he had great numbers and aggregated 2260 runs in just 19 Tests in this time-frame. His average of 72.9 was only second to Steven Smith (73.52) during this period (min. 1500 runs).
64.70: The Third-Highest Batting Average in UAE
Williamson has a splendid record on the slow and low turners of UAE - a commendable effort as the pitches and conditions there are in complete contrast to the ones back home in New Zealand. Williamson has aggregated 647 runs in 6 Tests including two hundreds in the UAE. His average of 64.7 is the third-highest (min. 500 runs) in the UAE after AB de Villiers and Angelo Mathews.
