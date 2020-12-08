New Zealand vs West Indies: Kemar Roach, Shane Dowrich Out of Second Test

West Indies will be without premier fast bowler Kemar Roach and wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich when they take on New Zealand in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve. Both are set to return to the Caribbean: Roach due to the death of his father, and Dowrich for personal reasons, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Roach had returned with figures of 3/114 in the first Test, which the Black Caps won by an innings and 134 runs at the Seddon Park. Wicketkeeper Dowrich suffered a hand injury on the first day of match and did not bat in either innings.

Joshua Da Silva, 22, has been added to the 14-man squad and is in line to make his international debut as Dowrich's replacement behind the stumps.

Shimron Hetmyer is still under "concussion protocols" after a blow to his head in the second T20I, while Keemo Paul is "being treated for a groin injury", reported Cricbuzz while quoting a Cricket West Indies media release.

Meanwhile, New Zealand coach Gary Stead has accepted he might lose Kane Williamson for matches later this month with the imminent birth of his first child but the team had no concerns about him taking some time away.

Williamson told reporters last Friday that his partner was due to give birth in “mid-to-late December” and that he would make a decision on whether to miss matches closer to the time.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul