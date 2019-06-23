starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 30:PAK VS SA

live
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

23 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

New Zealand vs West Indies: Kiwis Fined For Slow Over-rate Against Windies

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
New Zealand vs West Indies: Kiwis Fined For Slow Over-rate Against Windies

Manchester: New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in their World Cup match at Old Trafford here.

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five runs on Saturday with captain Kane Williamson hitting a career-best 148.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Williamson's side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," the ICC said Sunday.

"As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension," it said.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker levelled the charge.

icc world cup 2019Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand vs West Indiesold Trafford

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more