New Zealand vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1 NZ vs WI Cricket Score at Wellington
New Zealand vs West Indies 2020, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 NZ vs WI Cricket Score
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
New Zealand have a chance to jump past England to third in the World Test Championship table as they meet West Indies for the second and final Test in Wellington. New Zealand have a chance to get to 300 points in the World Test Championship and a points percentage of 62.5% if they win the second Test against West Indies. The hosts completed a clinical win in the first Test and will hope to improve their standing in the WTC points table with another win in the series.
FOR LIVE CRICKET SCORE FOLLOW HERE: New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Quick Scorecard, Live Updates
New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Friday, 11 December – Tuesday, 15 December, 3:30 AM IST
West Indies, meanwhile, have won just one Test so far in the Championship and last won a Test match in New Zealand in 1995. It’s not just history they are up against; the New Zealand pace bowlers have been outstanding at home in the World Test Championship, averaging 18.35 in three Test matches.
Neil Wagner Establishes Himself Among the Best in NZ's Test History
Neil Wagner, who is set to play his 50th Test match in Wellington, has 48 wickets in 10 home Tests since 2018. Trent Boult has 53 in as many while Tim Southee has 58 in 11 Tests. Joining them is Kyle Jamieson, who has had an excellent start to his Test career with 13 wickets in three home Tests.
West Indies have problems on the batting front with their top three averaging a combined 15.67 apiece in the World Test Championship. In Hamilton, the top three contributed just 72 runs across both innings. The visitors will hope that they will stay longer at the crease to negotiate the new ball against the hosts’ outstanding pacers.
The Black Caps could have BJ Watling back behind the stumps. If that is the case, Tom Blundell will likely move back up the order with Will Young, who made his debut in the last Test, missing out. The visitors have more concerns with Shane Dowrich and Kemar Roach flying back to the Caribbean, while the availability of both Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul is in doubt. Joshua da Silva, who was added to the squad, is expected to make his debut and keep wicket. Chemar Holder could step in for Roach in the pace attack.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking