New Zealand vs West Indies: NZ Players Back from IPL Have First Practice Session

New Zealand cricket players who returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and are under quarantine had their first nets and practice session at Lincoln on Tuesday.

"It is nice to see them out there training. I have got my binoculars upstairs overlooking the grounds and seeing what is going on. It is exciting that cricket is really close," New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who kept an eye on his wards, was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz

The returning players -- Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert -- landed here from the UAE on Friday along with players from West Indies and immediately went into quarantine.

The players finish their two-week quarantine a day before the T20 series against West Indies starts on November 27.

While Boult and Williamson have been rested from the T20Is and have been included only for the Test matches, Neesham, Ferguson, Santner and Seifert have been included in the T20I squad.

New Zealand and West Indies play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches in November and December. The T20 series begins in Auckland with the first game and then moves to Mount Maunganui for the remaining two T20 games. The two Test matches will be played in Hamilton and Wellington.

T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor (Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn and Mark Chapman included for game three in place of Jamieson, Southee and Taylor)

Test squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), Will Young