New Zealand vs West Indies: T20 Selection Special, Test Call-up Can Wait - Devon Conway

Devon Conway, who was picked in the New Zealand T20I squad that plays West Indies later this month, says he will wait for his opportunities and make the most of what he has got.

Batsman Devon Conway, who was picked in the New Zealand T20I squad that plays West Indies later this month but ignored from the Test squad despite a stellar season in which he scored 410 first-class runs at 58.57, says he will wait for his opportunities and make the most of what he has got.

"Just getting an opportunity in the T20 squad is pretty special right now. We do not want to push things too soon. I have still got to earn the right to get that Test callup and if it maybe happens in the future we will see how it goes," the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz

The left-handed batsman, who made 157 in his last first-class game for Wellington against Auckland, was elated and said that the news hadn't sunk in as yet.

"It will probably take a couple of days for it to settle in. It is a great honour; [Larsen] cornered me during the game and sat me down and said 'congratulations, you have been selected in the T20 squad'," he said.

"I did not really know what to say. It took me a couple of seconds to digest it, and we are here today and it is pretty exciting."

T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ross Taylor (Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn and Mark Chapman included for game three in place of Jamieson, Southee and Taylor)

Test squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wicket-keeper), Will Young