New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series: 10 Numbers That Define the Rivalry

West Indies will clash with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series which gets underway in Auckland from the 27th of November. With plenty of big names in both the squads, the series promises to be a humdinger. We look back at 10 numbers that define the historic rivalry.

2: New Zealand's Win-Loss Ratio Against the West Indies

New Zealand has won 6 and lost 3 of the 13 T20Is it has played against West Indies. It has also won the last two series at home against the West indies. New Zealand swept the two-match series in 2014 while again beating the West Indies 2-0 in 2017.

5-0: New Zealand's Record against the West Indies at Home

New Zealand has never lost to the West Indies in their own backyard. They have beaten them 5 times in 8 matches at home with 2 ties and 1 no-result.

3: The Number of Tied Matches Between New Zealand and West Indies

It is the highest number of ties between any two teams in T20I history!

Auckland was host to two of these matches the first of which was played on the 16th of February, 2006. West Indies were restricted to 126 for 7 but fought back and did not let New Zealand overhaul their total. Dwayne Smith was the hero with the ball. He got the prized scalp of Lou Vincent - the highest scorer of the innings - and the dangerous Brendon McCullum and returned with 2 for 9 in 3.2 overs. New Zealand won the match through a bowl-out!

The second tied match was witnessed on Boxing Day at Eden Park in 2008. Ross Taylor top-scored for the home team with 63 off 50 deliveries helping them post a par 155 for 7. Chris Gayle backed up his fine bowling performance (2-16 in 3 overs) with a 41-ball 67 opening the innings for the West Indies. However, Southee picked up two wickets in the last over defending 7. The match ended in a thrilling tie. West Indies went on to win in the first ever Super Over to decide a T20I encounter.

Sunil Narine and Ross Taylor were the stars for their teams in the third tied match between the two countries. It was a group encounter in the World T20 at Pallekele in 2012. New Zealand did well to restrict the West Indies to 139. But New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Taylor stood firm at one end and almost single-handedly took his team to a win. 14 were needed off the final over which was further reduced to 9 off 3. Taylor scooped a full toss on his pads over the fine leg boundary for a six. But he could just manage a single off the penultimate ball and Bracewell was run out courtesy a direct hit off the last ball of the match. It was another thrilling tie! Taylor remained unbeaten on 62 off 40 deliveries. Narine returned with 3-20 in 4 overs. West Indies again went on to win in the Super Over.

258: The Highest Aggregate Runs in West Indies-New Zealand T20I Encounters

Chris Gayle was the best batsman in the West Indies-New Zealand T20I rivalry. He aggregated 258 runs in just 8 innings at an average of 36.85 and strike rate of 150. His exploits included 3 fifties.

104: The Only Hundred in West Indies-New Zealand T20I Encounters

Colin Munro hammered a magnificent 104 off just 53 deliveries (10 sixes) in the 3rd T20I at Mount Maunganui in 2018. New Zealand amassed 243 for 5 - the highest total in a NZ-WI clash and went on to register a crushing 119 run victory!

243: New Zealand's Joint-Highest Team Total in T20Is

New Zealand posted a whopping 243 for 5 at Mount Maunganui in the 3rd T20I in 2018. They equaled their record a month later against Australia in Auckland.

190.83: The Highest Strike Rate in NZ-WI Encounters

Colin Munro scored 250 runs in 5 innings off 131 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 190.83 against the West Indies.

Kieron Pollard has a strike rate of 154.20 against New Zealand.

15: The Maximum Number of Wickets in NZ-WI Encounters

Tim Southee has accounted for 15 wickets in 10 innings at a strike rate of 15.4 against the West Indies.

136: The Highest Partnership in NZ-WI Encounters

Colin Munro 66 (32 balls) and Martin Guptill 63 (38 balls) put together 136 in just 11.3 overs at a run rate of 11.82 in Mount Maunganui in 2018.

318.18: The Highest Strike Rate in an Innings (30-plus) in NZ-WI Encounters

Dwayne Bravo hammered an unbeaten 35 off just 11 deliveries in Lauderhill in July, 2012.