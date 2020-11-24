New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series: 10 Numbers That Define the Rivalry

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series: 10 Numbers That Define the Rivalry
West Indies will clash with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series which gets underway in Auckland from the 27th of November
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: November 24, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
West Indies will clash with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series which gets underway in Auckland from the 27th of November. With plenty of big names in both the squads, the series promises to be a humdinger. We look back at 10 numbers that define the historic rivalry.
2: New Zealand's Win-Loss Ratio Against the West Indies
New Zealand has won 6 and lost 3 of the 13 T20Is it has played against West Indies. It has also won the last two series at home against the West indies. New Zealand swept the two-match series in 2014 while again beating the West Indies 2-0 in 2017.
5-0: New Zealand's Record against the West Indies at Home
New Zealand has never lost to the West Indies in their own backyard. They have beaten them 5 times in 8 matches at home with 2 ties and 1 no-result.
3: The Number of Tied Matches Between New Zealand and West Indies
It is the highest number of ties between any two teams in T20I history!
Auckland was host to two of these matches the first of which was played on the 16th of February, 2006. West Indies were restricted to 126 for 7 but fought back and did not let New Zealand overhaul their total. Dwayne Smith was the hero with the ball. He got the prized scalp of Lou Vincent - the highest scorer of the innings - and the dangerous Brendon McCullum and returned with 2 for 9 in 3.2 overs. New Zealand won the match through a bowl-out!
Also Read: T20 Selection Special, Test Call-up Can Wait - Devon Conway
The second tied match was witnessed on Boxing Day at Eden Park in 2008. Ross Taylor top-scored for the home team with 63 off 50 deliveries helping them post a par 155 for 7. Chris Gayle backed up his fine bowling performance (2-16 in 3 overs) with a 41-ball 67 opening the innings for the West Indies. However, Southee picked up two wickets in the last over defending 7. The match ended in a thrilling tie. West Indies went on to win in the first ever Super Over to decide a T20I encounter.
Sunil Narine and Ross Taylor were the stars for their teams in the third tied match between the two countries. It was a group encounter in the World T20 at Pallekele in 2012. New Zealand did well to restrict the West Indies to 139. But New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Taylor stood firm at one end and almost single-handedly took his team to a win. 14 were needed off the final over which was further reduced to 9 off 3. Taylor scooped a full toss on his pads over the fine leg boundary for a six. But he could just manage a single off the penultimate ball and Bracewell was run out courtesy a direct hit off the last ball of the match. It was another thrilling tie! Taylor remained unbeaten on 62 off 40 deliveries. Narine returned with 3-20 in 4 overs. West Indies again went on to win in the Super Over.
258: The Highest Aggregate Runs in West Indies-New Zealand T20I Encounters
Chris Gayle was the best batsman in the West Indies-New Zealand T20I rivalry. He aggregated 258 runs in just 8 innings at an average of 36.85 and strike rate of 150. His exploits included 3 fifties.
104: The Only Hundred in West Indies-New Zealand T20I Encounters
Colin Munro hammered a magnificent 104 off just 53 deliveries (10 sixes) in the 3rd T20I at Mount Maunganui in 2018. New Zealand amassed 243 for 5 - the highest total in a NZ-WI clash and went on to register a crushing 119 run victory!
243: New Zealand's Joint-Highest Team Total in T20Is
New Zealand posted a whopping 243 for 5 at Mount Maunganui in the 3rd T20I in 2018. They equaled their record a month later against Australia in Auckland.
190.83: The Highest Strike Rate in NZ-WI Encounters
Colin Munro scored 250 runs in 5 innings off 131 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 190.83 against the West Indies.
Kieron Pollard has a strike rate of 154.20 against New Zealand.
15: The Maximum Number of Wickets in NZ-WI Encounters
Tim Southee has accounted for 15 wickets in 10 innings at a strike rate of 15.4 against the West Indies.
Also Read: NZ Players Back from IPL Have First Practice Session
136: The Highest Partnership in NZ-WI Encounters
Colin Munro 66 (32 balls) and Martin Guptill 63 (38 balls) put together 136 in just 11.3 overs at a run rate of 11.82 in Mount Maunganui in 2018.
318.18: The Highest Strike Rate in an Innings (30-plus) in NZ-WI Encounters
Dwayne Bravo hammered an unbeaten 35 off just 11 deliveries in Lauderhill in July, 2012.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking