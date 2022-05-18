New Zealand Women Cricketer Katey Martin Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

New Zealand women cricketer Katy Martin decided to draw curtains on her 21-year-old illustrious career on Wednesday. The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released an official statement to confirm the retirement of the veteran wicket-keeper batter from all forms of the game.

After making her international debut in 2003 in a Test match against India, Martin went on to represent the White Ferns in 103 ODIs and 95 T20Is. She played only one Test in her career and fell just one game short of making 200 international appearances.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

She retired with 1793 runs in ODIs and 996 runs in T20Is. During he stint with New Zealand, she picked up 63 catches and affected 19 stumpings in ODIs. Her T20I stats comprise 33 catches and 24 stumpings.

“It’s been an incredible experience. To all my teammates, coaches, opposition, fans and friends I’ve met along the way, I want to thank you for making my time in cricket so memorable,” Martin was quoted as saying in a New Zealand Cricket release.

“I also want to thank New Zealand Cricket, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and Otago Cricket for their support over my entire career.

“Cricket really has given me my life – from leaving Dunedin as a youngster to attend the NZC Academy in Christchurch to travelling the world as a White Fern and representing my country – it’s been a dream come true,” she further said.

Martin also expressed gratitude to her parents for their endless support throughout her career.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a very supportive family throughout my time. Dad travelled to India for my debut in 2003 and has made his presence known around the boundary ropes ever since,” she said.

“Both Mum and Dad took a campervan around the North Island for the recent Women’s World Cup – to say I’ve been lucky to have them on this journey with me is an understatement,” Martin added.

ALSO READ | Matthew Mott Appointed England Men’s ODI, T20I Head Coach

She further revealed that she had made up her mind ahead of New Zealand’s last match in the Women’s World Cup against Pakistan held earlier this year.

“I knew heading into that match it could be my last time playing for New Zealand, hence why I was quite emotional. I took some time after the tournament to talk to family and friends to solidify my decision before making it official today,” she concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here