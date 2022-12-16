New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The New Zealand women will take on the Bangladeshi side at Seddon Park on Saturday. The Blackcaps head into this game with a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first game by eight wickets.

The second ODI between the two sides did not yield any result and this set up the perfect stage for the third and final ODI of the series. Bangladesh was restricted to a meager 180 runs in the first ODI after batting first. Nigar Sultana’s 73 runs from 133 balls was the only standout performance for Bangladesh.

The New Zealanders chased this with relative ease as Suzie Bates scored 93 runs from 91 balls, propelling their side to an eight-wicket victory with 19 overs to spare. Jess Kerr picked up the ‘Player of the match award’ for her beautiful spell of four for 23 in 10 overs.

EXCLUSIVE: 2023 ODI WC on a Slippery Wicket, Could Move Out of India

Ahead of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh; here is all that you need to know:

When will the 3rd ODI match New Zealand Women (NZW) vs Bangladesh Women (BANW) be played?

The game will be played on December 17, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match New Zealand Women (NZW) vs Bangladesh Women (BANW) be played?

The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton

What time will the 3rd ODI match New Zealand Women (NZW) vs Bangladesh Women (BANW) begin?

The match will begin at 06:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match New Zealand Women (NZW) vs Bangladesh Women (BANW) match?

The New Zealand Women (NZW) vs Bangladesh Women (BANW) will be televised at Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZW) vs Bangladesh Women (BANW) match?

The New Zealand Women (NZW) vs Bangladesh Women (BANW) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Georgia Plimmer, Jessica McFadyen(wk), Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

Bangladesh Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(wk) (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here