New Zealand Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the last match of Group B in the Commonwealth Games 2022, New Zealand Women will be up against hosts England Women. The match will be played at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium on Thursday, August 4.

The two sides have already qualified for the semi-final round of the quadrennial event. This match is far from dead rubber as the fate of the match will finalize the semi-final fixtures of the tournament. The team that emerges victorious will finish at the top of Group B and will take on India women. While the loser will have to take on World champions and Group A toppers Australia.

New Zealand have been flawless till now in this tournament. Ace all-rounder Sophie Devine has been the fulcrum of the side as she has been performing consistently with both bat and ball. Opener Suzie Bates is another vital cog of the Kiwis. The right-hand batter starred with the bat in their last encounter against Sri Lanka. Overall, the side looks much more balanced than what they were in the ICC T20 World Cup where they couldn’t even make it to the semis.

Meanwhile, England have also been a dominant force in the shortest format of the game. Skipper Natalie Sciver has led her team quite well. The all-rounder has stepped up and played the captain’s innings on multiple occasions for the Brits. At present, the hosts look like hot favorites to clinch the gold medal.

Can the Kiwis outwit the three lionesses in their own backyard? Only time will tell!

Ahead of today’s Commonwealth Games T20I match between New Zealand Women and England Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and England Women (EN-W) will be played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and England Women will take place on Thursday, August 4.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and England Women (EN-W) be played?

The match between New Zealand Women and England Women will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and England Women (EN-W) begin?

The match between New Zealand Women and England Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and England Women (EN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs England Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and England Women (EN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and England Women (EN-W) Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Natalie Sciver (c), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

