New Zealand Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand will battle it out against defending champions England in their next match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday at the Eden Park in Auckland. The hosts will come into this fixture after a defeat in the hands of South Africa in the last-over thriller.

Batting first, riding on Sophie Devine’s gritty 93 runs knock, New Zealand posted 228/10 in 47.5 overs. In reply, South Africa chased down the target in 49.3 overs. It was the side’s third loss in the tournament and they need to up their ante if they wish to progress to the next round of the tournament.

The English team recorded their first victory in the World Cup in their last match. They defeated India by four wickets on Thursday. With this win, England also ended its three-match losing streak.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between New Zealand Women and England Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs England Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and England Women will be played on Sunday, March 20, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs England Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women vs England Women will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs England Women match.

Where can I live stream New Zealand Women vs England Women match?

New Zealand Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

New Zealand Women Probable Starting XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

England Women Probable Starting XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

