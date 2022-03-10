LIVE: India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match No. 8, Latest Updates: Confident India Face Kiwi Challenge

Live now
India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, IND vs NZ Live Updates: After defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener, Mithali Raj’s Team India are ready to take on hosts New Zealand in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 mat no. 8. The women may have begun their journey with a comprehensive win but they face White Ferns against whom they recently lost an ODI series 4-1. The challenge is indeed tough Read More
New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IND vs NZ, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. India are coming into the contest following a massive win against Pakistan. New Zealand are hurt; they lost the first game to West Indies narrowly. But they have the home support. Plus, they recently defeated the Indian eves 4-1 in home ODIs. The anticipation is too high, so stay with us and let’s enjoy the game together.
In their previous game, India ended as the victorious side after Pooja Vastrakar made a career-best 69 in a 112-run seventh-wicket partnership with Sneh Rana which lifted a commanding 244-7 after a worrisome top-order collapse.
There wasn’t much turn from the pitch at the Bay Oval but the India spinners used flight and drop to nullify Pakistan’s chase. India’s win took it to the top of the points table on run-rate after the first full matches.
New Zealand on the other will come from a narrow loss against West Indies in their first game. New Zealand came to the last over on 254-7, chasing West Indies’ 259-9 and appearing poised to pull off the highest winning run chase in the history of the women’s world tournament, but then came part-time bowler Deandra Dottin who wreaked havoc in the final over; picking up three final wickets to bundle out Kiwis for 256.
The hosts will also be having the advantage of playing at home, the recent success in the ODIs against India will act as the confidence booster. Vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite stated that her team will use the information from the ODI series against India to their advantage.
By the looks of it, New Zealand may look like a much stronger side but this Indian women’s team is also known for turning fortunes in the most difficult conditions. Mithali’s girls will definitely root for a win, keeping the process as simple as possible.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here