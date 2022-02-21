New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 4th ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India Women will be eager to secure their first win during the India tour of New Zealand on Tuesday. The two teams will play against each other in the fourth One Day International of the five-match series on February 22.

New Zealand have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 and India Women desperately need a victory to avoid a whitewash. In the third ODI, India put up a good fight but the result didn’t go in their favour and they ended up losing the must-win encounter by three wickets.

The visitors scored 279 runs in their 50 overs as Deepti Sharma and Sabbhineni Meghana scored 69 and 61 runs respectively. Following the score, the host lost seven wickets but Amelia Kerr took the team home with her knock of 67 runs.

New Zealand will again start the Tuesday game as favourites.

When will the 4th ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) start?

The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at 03:30 am IST on February 22, Tuesday.

Where will the 4th ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) be played?

The match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queensland.

What time will the 4th ODI match New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.

NZ-W vs IN-W 4th ODI, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against India Women: Sophie Devine (c), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Hannah Rowe, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Jess Kerr

NZ-W vs IN-W 4th ODI, India Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

