New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India are set to take on New Zealand on Thursday in the 8th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. A buoyed Mithali Raj-led outfit will come into this game after thrashing bitter rivals Pakistan by 107 runs in their tournament. India need to be wary of New Zealand though as they recently suffered a 1-4 loss in the five-match ODI series against them. Though India won the final game to avoid a whitewash, their performance throughout the tournament left a lot to be desired.

The elegant Smriti Mandhana scored 52 versus Pakistan and will look to carry on with the form. The story was the same for Deepti Sharma, who contributed with 40 runs while batting at number 3.

New Zealand will come into this game after defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets via the DLS method and will look to continue the winning march.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs India Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played on Thursday, March 10, and it will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs India Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women vs India Women will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs India Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs India Women match.

Where can I live stream New Zealand Women vs India Women match?

New Zealand Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women vs India Women possible starting XI:

New Zealand Women Possible Starting line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

India Women Possible Starting line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

