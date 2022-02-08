New Zealand Women vs India Women, one-off T20I: John Davies Oval pitch records and weather report

Team India will look to fine-tune their preparations for next month’s Women’s World Cup when they take on New Zealand on Wednesday in the one-off T20I match. Thereafter, Women in Blue are scheduled to play five-match ODI series.

While Harmanpreet Kaur will take charge of India during the solitary T20I game, Mithali Raj will lead the side during the one-dayers.

Though winning the first game to start the tour on a positive note is the priority, the India team management is likely going to use this series to get accustomed to the conditions of the country as the 2022 WC is scheduled to be played here.

India can also alter their batting line-up throughout the series to test several players ahead of the all-important World Cup.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine also hinted at the pre-match press conference that they are going to test a few players during the series.

Ahead of the one-off T20I match between New Zealand Women and India Women; here we take a look at the other factors, which can influence the result of the match:

Pitch Report:

The John Davies Oval pitches are known to support seamers early in the game. The winning captain will look to field first after winning the toss here.

The batters will have to control their shots at the start of the match as the ball is expected to swing.

The spinners will come into the play as the game progresses.

Venue record at John Davies Oval:

A total of nine ODIs have been played at this venue. The T20I games between New Zealand will be the first T20I at this venue.

ODI stats:

Total games: 9

Matches won by the teams batting first: 1

Matches won by the teams batting second: 6

Average 1st Innings scores: 164

Average 2nd Innings scores: 168

Highest total recorded: 283/4 (21 Ov) by New Zealand vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 93/10 (37.5 Ov) by Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 236/4 (47 Ov) by Pakistan vs New Zealand

Lowest score defended: 283/4 (21 Ov) by New Zealand vs West Indies

Weather report

The match can be interrupted due to rain as there are 90% chances of precipitation on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 12 to 23 degrees Celsius.

