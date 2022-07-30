New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand Women will be back in action after a long hiatus to take on a depleted South African side in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The opening fixture of Group B will take place on Saturday, July 30 at the iconic Birmingham Cricket Stadium.

Both sides last met each other in the ICC T20 World Cup where the South Africans emerged victorious by two wickets. The Kiwis will be eager to avenge their defeat and what better than doing it on a global stage.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

After their early exit in the T20I World Cup back in March, New Zealand have not taken the field for an international fixture. Under skipper Sophie Devine, the Black Caps will be hoping to redeem themselves and scalp a medal this time around.

The Proteas side has been plagued with injuries in recent times. Wicket-keeper batter Trisha Chetty and ace pacer Tumi Sekhukhune have already been sidelined due to injuries. Opener Anneke Bosch has been included in the side but her fitness is still a doubt. Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has also backed out of the competition due to family issues.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight Star as Barbados Defeat Pakistan

Ahead of Today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) will be played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will take place on July 30, Saturday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) be played?

The match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, England.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) begin?

The match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve Worked on Speed, Agility and Endurance, Reaping Benefits Now’: Renuka Thakur

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) match?

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) Possible Starting XI:

New Zealand Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Brooke Halliday, Jessica McFadyen(wk), Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe

South Africa Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here