New Zealand's Amelia Kerr Smashes Double Ton, Enters Record Books

The 17-year-old Kerr had scored less than 174 runs in ODI cricket before smashing the Irish bowlers to all parts of the ground during her innings of 232 not out of 145 deliveries.
Kerr, who now holds the record for the highest ever individual score in women’s ODI cricket, broke a 21-year-old record which was earlier held by the Australian Belinda Clark.
The Australian was the first person to score a double hundred in ODI cricket when she amassed 229 against Denmark in Mumbai in 1997.
🚨 WORLD RECORD ALERT 🚨— ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2018
Amelia Kerr has just broken Belinda Clark's 21-year-old record for the highest score in women's ODIs - a record set before Kerr was even born! 💪 pic.twitter.com/8cLcucVbBm
Thanks to Kerr’s fantastic innings New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 440/3 against Ireland. Kerr notched up her 200 off the 134th delivery she faced with a boundary in the 46th over. But it was two boundaries and a six of the final three balls of the innings that helped her become part of the history books.
In her strokeful innings, Kerr smashed 31 fours and two sixes.
At 17 years & 243 days, Kerr also became the youngest double-centurion in international cricket – men and women included.
First Published: June 13, 2018, 8:54 PM IST