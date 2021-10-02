New Zealand's Devon Conway Feels Beating India in Their Home Conditions Would be as Big as Winning the WTC Final

New Zealand opener Devon Conway feels beating India in their home conditions is almost as big as winning the World Test Championship final. Conway said being mentally strong on spin-friendly surfaces would be something that they would like to address on the upcoming tour of India.

“Definitely. That’s a massive goal that we’d like to achieve. To beat India in their home conditions is probably a bigger challenge than beating them in England. It would be a serious achievement, if not as big as the World Test Championship final. That will be a very important series to try and prove that,” Conway was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“Travelling to the subcontinent and being presented with surfaces that turn, that’s where you’ve got to be really strong mentally within your defence, trust your defence, and you’ve got to have a method in which you can score. If you’re not looking to score runs you won’t be in good positions. You’ve got to nail down a plan and stick to it as much as possible, even though it’s going to be challenging,” he added.

Conway has recovered in time for the men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE from a left middle finger fracture while batting for Southern Brave in The Hundred in August.

“We’ve got Martin Guptill up top and Tim Seifert who’s done really well, and you’ve got the master, Kane Williamson, at three. If I could slot in at four it would be really good for the team’s sake, try to manipulate those middle periods against spin and run hard between the wickets,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here