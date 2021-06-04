- 1st ODI - 02 Jun, 2021Match Ended195/10(50.0) RR 3.9
New Zealand's Devon Conway Impressive Beyond Words But Challenges Lie Ahead to Sustain Form
The real worth of centuries is determined by the context they were made during a match. If helped to win or save a Test, obviously the innings will be assigned greater value.
- Ayaz Memon
- Updated: June 4, 2021, 6:58 PM IST
A double century on Test debut is rare. Only six batsmen had achieved this before New Zealand’s Devon Conway scored a marvelous 200 against England in the first match currently underway at Lord’s. Conway made an instant impact in white ball cricket but wasn’t tipped to play the first Test. He was preferred at the last minute over Tom Blundell, Will Young and Henry Nicholls to open the innings with Tom Latham.
Blundell and Young were left out of the playing side, Nicholls pushed to the middle-order, which raised some eyebrows, but the moves paid off superbly. There was a stage when New Zealand lost wickets on either side of lunch on the first day, but Conway and Nicholls put together a massive 174 runs for the fourth wicket which pulled the team out of a crisis.
Data on the seven players who made a double century on debut throws up some interesting facts and statistical highlights.
The first such batsman was England’s R E Foster, way back in 1903. His 287 against Australia at Sydney remains the highest score among the seven to achieve this landmark. The next player to make 200 on debut was West Indian Lawrence Rowe, who scored 214 against New Zealand at Kingston in 1972, 69 years after Foster!
Thereafter, this period reduces dramatically. Brendon Kuruppu made 201 not out for Sri Lanka versus New Zealand at Colombo, 15 in 1987, Mathew Sinclair 214 for New Zealand versus West Indies at Wellington in 1999, and Jacques Rudolph 222 against Bangladesh at Chattogram after only four more years, in 2003.
Then, surprisingly, a barren period of 18 years ensues, but even more surprisingly, the sixth and seventh double centuries on debut have both come this year! Apart from Conway, West Indies middle-order batsman scored an unbeaten 210 to spearhead a memorable run chase (395 was the target) against Bangladesh at Chattogram in February.
Is this happenstance or suggests some sort of a trend is impossible to say because the sample size is too small. Bats are getting better by the day and modern batsmen, growing up in the ethos where T20 cricket is so powerful, are more adventurous in their mindsets. These look like obvious contributing factors. There could be others too.
More rigorous study is worthwhile to find out how Test batsmanship is evolving. Scoring centuries takes skill, effort, temperament and time. But just reaching three figures, while still a landmark, is no longer seen as the best benchmark for batting greatness.
The real worth of centuries is determined by the context they were made during a match. If helped to win or save a Test, obviously the innings will be assigned greater value. But let me get back to the seven players under discussion.
Five of the debutant double centurions (I’ve not included Mayers and Conway who have just started out in international cricket) had short and/or unfulfilled careers for different reasons. Foster, a brilliant batsman, played only 8 Tests. He died tragically young at 36, of diabetes.
Rowe was touted as the best batting talent to emerge from the West Indies after Gary Sobers and Clive Lloyd. But after a couple of outstanding years in international cricket, he suffered from a debilitating eye problem which made his batting vulnerable and ultimately cost him his place in the team after just 30 Tests.
Kuruppu played the least Tests — only 4 – from this group. Sinclair (33 Tests) and Rudolph (48) had longer careers, but only middling success, both averaging in the 30s, far lower than what one would expect from batsmen who start out with a double century.
What explains?
Pressure of expectations can take its toll. Instant success makes captains, selectors, administrators, fans more demanding, which can take a toll of players. Very early success also invites instant peer attention on a player. A batsman who scores a double century on debut will have bowlers and coaches all over the world tracking his performance immediately.
In the modern game, this is hardly a problem for video footage is available almost in real time for coaches and other analysts to look for weaknesses in the batsman that can be exploited when the occasion arises. Sustained success throughout a career comes to those batsmen (and bowlers) who are mentally tough and keep improving their skills continuously.
The fate of the five debutant double century makers I’ve mentioned here should not be seen as a dampener on Mayers and Conway, rather highlighting the challenges that lie ahead for both.
They have the advantage of not being rookies in terms of first class experience. Both are in their late 20s and played first class cricket for a fair number of years, stronger of nerves than a 19-20-year-old, and much more accustomed to the demands of the game at the top level.
Nonetheless, they have alerted the cricket world about their potential. The hardship quotient for success will only increase going ahead.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking