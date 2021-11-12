CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » New Zealand's Devon Conway Out of T20 World Cup Final With Broken Hand After Punching Bat
1-MIN READ

New Zealand's Devon Conway Out of T20 World Cup Final With Broken Hand After Punching Bat

New Zealand's batsman Devon Conway leaves the field after being dismissed by England's Liam Livingstone for 46 runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

New Zealand's batsman Devon Conway leaves the field after being dismissed by England's Liam Livingstone for 46 runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

As well as sitting out Sunday's title match against Australia in Dubai, Conway will also miss the forthcoming tour of India.

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway was Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup final after breaking his right hand when he punched his bat on his dismissal in the semi-final win over England.

As well as sitting out Sunday’s title match against Australia in Dubai, Conway will also miss the forthcoming tour of India.

Conway had made 46 when he was out stumped by Jos Buttler off Liam Livingstone before his team secured a five-wicket win in Wednesday’s semi-final.

“It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

RELATED NEWS

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule Photos 

“But the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it’s not the smartest thing he’s done there’s certainly an element of bad luck in the injury.

“He’s absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:November 12, 2021, 00:48 IST