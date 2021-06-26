New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips Scores 94 Again In Vitality Blast Match

Glenn Phillips is creating quite the buzz in county cricket. The New Zealand batsman scored 94 runs in the match against Sussex which took his team Gloucestershire to the summit of the South Group in the Vitality Blast tournament. Gloucestershire batted first and lost four major wickets for 35 runs in six overs, but Phillips responded with an unbeaten 94 to take the team’s score to 162 for five in the allocated overs.

In response, Sussex’s team was restricted to 135 runs. Benny Howell of Gloucestershire took 4 for 15 and Ryan Higgins took 3 for 18. For the second day in a row, Phillips scored an unbeaten 94. He had hit an unbeaten 94 off 41 balls against Glamorgan a day before. He was the man of the match.

Against Sussex, Phillips saved his team after losing 4 wickets for 35 runs in 6 overs. Phillips received strong support from Jack Taylor at the other end. The two batsmen made a hundred-run partnership. Phillips hit seven fours and five sixes in his undefeated 94. He scored 58 runs only by hitting boundaries. Taylor struck 38 runs in 40 deliveries.

Tymal Mills had the most wickets for Sussex, taking three for 20 runs. Sussex could not stand up to Gloucestershire’s bowlers while chasing the score. Sussex’s Luke Wright scored the most runs for his team (33). Ollie Robinson, on the other hand, scored 31 runs.

