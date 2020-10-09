New Zealand's Hayley Jensen Signs Up With Hobart Hurricanes

The 28-year-old has previously played for both the Melbourne Renegades and Stars and the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL

New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen has put pen to paper with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming sixth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) slated to start from October 25.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The 28-year-old has previously played for both the Melbourne Renegades and Stars and the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, and comes back to the competition after a hiatus during last edition of the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes general manager Scott Barnes commented that Jensen's performance in both the recent White Ferns tour of Australia and the 2020 T20 World Cup brought her into the mix for the Hurricanes.

"The New Zealand cricket system has been great for Hayley, and I'm confident that she will rotate into the squad pretty easily," said Barnes.

"She's first played for the Kiwis in the 2013/14 season, and to have notched up a Player of the Match award in the team's first World Cup match earlier this year shows just how much she has to offer," Barnes added.

Hurricanes contracted players Tayla Vlaeminck and Maisy Gibson will not be travelling with the team this year due to injury.

Hobart Hurricanes full squad: Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey (Aus), Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Tryon (SA), Tayla Vlaeminck (Aus), Hayley Matthews (WI), Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Sasha Moloney, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

Replacement players: Hayley Jensen (NZ), Chloe Abel, Nell Bryson Smith, Emily Smith