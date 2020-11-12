- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham Tweets a Funny Post to Endure Isolation
New Zealand is all set to follow the same rules when they host their first major international cricket tournament since the lockdown was lifted.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 12, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
The coronavirus pandemic has not only impacted the world-order by disrupting our day-to-day functioning, it has also made major implications to the sports fraternity as well. All the major sporting events were either cancelled or postponed due to its ramifications and off late, they have slowly limped back to resumption. Complying with various safety protocols and measures set by governments, most of the events are played in empty sporting arenas without crowds to support and cheer for their favourite teams.
Even though domestic cricket has resumed in a few countries, no one is taking things lightly and have taken every possible measure to ensure player and personnel safety. The recently concluded Indian Premier League which was postponed due to the pandemic was resumed with a late start in September in the UAE.
New Zealand is all set to follow the same rules when they host their first major international cricket tournament since the lockdown was lifted. New Zealand was one of the first countries in the world to put brakes on the virus’ spread with an effective lockdowns and public compliance. The administration still has strict safety measures in place for people visiting from abroad with a compulsory isolation of 14 days and a Covid-19 test.
Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham marked the first day of his 14-day isolation with a quirky tweet “And day 1 of 14 begins…” He also posted a playful GIF animation to emote his feelings about the isolation period.
Check out the tweet here:
And day 1 of 14 begins... pic.twitter.com/EcAlQlGcgL
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 12, 2020
Neesham, who represents New Zealand in all forms of international cricket, received several responses to his humorous take on the Covid-19 isolation on the microblogging site. While a few responses carried or extended the humorous thread by suggesting that Neesham already his PlayStation 5 to kill time during the isolation period, others were compassionate and emotional about an international sportsman having to adhere to common guidelines and restrictions. “Cricketers should be out of restrictions,” said one among them.
New Zealand will host the West Indies team for three T20I’s which will commence on November 27, followed by two Tests starting December 3.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking