New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion

The bizarre incident happened during White Ferns's tour match against Australia Governor-General's XI on Thursday in Sydney.
It all took place in the 45th over of the New Zealand innings when Perkins smashed Heather Graham's over-pitched delivery straight down the ground and caught her partner Katey Martin in the firing line at the other end.
Martin did try to get out of the way but the ball hit her bat and ballooned up straight into the hands of Graham whose expression told the entire story. The unique nature of the dismissal left everyone scratching their heads in disbelief.
This looks like it could be an absolute miracle,” Fox Cricket commentator and former Aussie cricketer Mel Jones said.
“Have you ever seen anything like this?”
Aussie great Brendon Julian was equally stunned: “Is that out? It looked out? I think that’s out”.
Martin, however, batted till the end and made up for her accidental betrayal by smashing 72 runs, propelling White Ferns to a total of 323 for 7 in their 50 overs. In reply, Australia Governor-General’s XI were bundled out for just 157, losing the encounter by 166 runs.
March 1, 2019