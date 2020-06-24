Rachel Priest, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, has announced her retirement from international cricket.
Priest, who was not included in the White Ferns' list of centrally-contracted players announced earlier month, has signed up with Cricket Tasmania to play in in Australia Women's National Cricket League.
Priest played 87 ODIs and 75 T20Is for New Zealand, scoring 1694 and 873 runs respectively.
"Cricket Tasmania is pleased to announce the signing of Rachel Priest with the Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020/21 season. Priest was formerly contracted with the New Zealand national team but made the decision to retire from international cricket after not receiving a contract for the coming season," Cricket Tasmania said on their website.
"Having been involved in the White Ferns environment for 13 years, most of it enjoyable, it is with much consideration that I have decided to retire from international cricket," she said while speaking to Cricket Tasmania website.
"I'm in a position where I've played a fair amount of cricket at the age that I'm at, around the world, so I'm certainly hoping to add some of that experience and bring a bit of the mongrel that (coach Salliann Briggs) spoke to me about."
"Experience is massive but it's also about trying to bring a positive belief into the team, where the girls can be whoever they want to be and back themselves when they perform."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
New Zealand's Rachel Priest Announces Retirement from International Cricket
Rachel Priest, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, has announced her retirement from international cricket.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings