Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

277 (83.3)

Afghanistan trail by 52 runs, MIN. 12.5 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

New Zealand's Squad Depth is The Best in My Career So Far: Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has lauded the side's current squad depth, calling it "the best" that he has seen since his national team career started.

Cricketnext Staff |November 28, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
New Zealand's Squad Depth is The Best in My Career So Far: Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has lauded the side's current squad depth, calling it "the best" that he has seen since his national team career started.

The team's bowling talisman Trent Boult is currently injured, and while that might have been a cause for concern a few years back, there are options like Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry who are more than capable of coming in and filling in for him. Taylor compared the current situation to when new-comers to the national team might have been given a longer rope, but now there is an immediate expectation to succeed given the talent pool that is available.

"I think when I first started out and we had a guy on debut, we hoped the player would do well and now we expect the player to do well. I think that's a good place to be," Taylor said in the build up to the second Test. "It's probably been a strength of this side that the players have come in have succeeded straight away and put pressure on the incumbents.

"The depth is definitely the best it's ever been in my career I think."

Daryl Mitchell will be making his Test debut owing to the injury sustained by Colin de Grandhomme, and he has recently come off scoring a 170 for Northern District in the Plunkett Shield.

"Colin de Grandhomme leaves some big shoes to fill but Daryl has some experience of international cricket at T20 level," Taylor continued. "He had a very good campaign around the first-class scene, too, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes.

"Even among the fast bowlers, Whoever plays - Henry or Ferguson - will do very well. They are slightly different bowlers. Lockie has that extra pace, but Matt has been outstanding for us with the new ball. They've both got their strengths. They have big shoes to fill, too, but both can do a great job and perform a similar role. Whoever we go with, we'll have a lot of confidence in."

The second Test begins on Friday, November 29.

Colin de Grandhommeengland vs new zealandnew zealand vs englandTrent Boult

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more