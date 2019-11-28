New Zealand's Squad Depth is The Best in My Career So Far: Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has lauded the side's current squad depth, calling it "the best" that he has seen since his national team career started.
The team's bowling talisman Trent Boult is currently injured, and while that might have been a cause for concern a few years back, there are options like Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry who are more than capable of coming in and filling in for him. Taylor compared the current situation to when new-comers to the national team might have been given a longer rope, but now there is an immediate expectation to succeed given the talent pool that is available.
"I think when I first started out and we had a guy on debut, we hoped the player would do well and now we expect the player to do well. I think that's a good place to be," Taylor said in the build up to the second Test. "It's probably been a strength of this side that the players have come in have succeeded straight away and put pressure on the incumbents.
"The depth is definitely the best it's ever been in my career I think."
Daryl Mitchell will be making his Test debut owing to the injury sustained by Colin de Grandhomme, and he has recently come off scoring a 170 for Northern District in the Plunkett Shield.
"Colin de Grandhomme leaves some big shoes to fill but Daryl has some experience of international cricket at T20 level," Taylor continued. "He had a very good campaign around the first-class scene, too, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes.
"Even among the fast bowlers, Whoever plays - Henry or Ferguson - will do very well. They are slightly different bowlers. Lockie has that extra pace, but Matt has been outstanding for us with the new ball. They've both got their strengths. They have big shoes to fill, too, but both can do a great job and perform a similar role. Whoever we go with, we'll have a lot of confidence in."
The second Test begins on Friday, November 29.
