New Zealand's Thrilling Win Over England Reminds R Ashwin of 2005 Edgbaston Ashes Test

Dramatic scenes unfolded on the final day of the second Test match between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. New Zealand became just the second side in the history of Test cricket to win a contest by just one run as they overcame a side led by Ben Stokes.

The nerve-wracking Test left the cricket fraternity stunned with many several current and former cricketers expressing their bewilderment.

India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was one of those who was mystified with the style and manner of New Zealand’s victory. Ashwin, while talking about New Zealand’s triumph, reminisced about the memories of the iconic 2005 Edgbaston Ashes Test.

For the unversed, England had limited Australia for 279 in the second innings of that Test to record a thrilling two-run win. English pacer Steve Harmison had picked up the wicket of Michael Kasprowicz in that game to seal a famous win back then.

On Tuesday, it was Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner who dismissed James Anderson in a similar fashion to ensure a memorable victory for his team.

“My bad! A repeat of the Edgbaston 2005 Ashes Test. A win by 2 runs and a strangle down the leg side to dismiss the last man,” Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

My bad! A repeat of the Edgbaston 2005 ashes test. A win by 2 runs and a strangle down the leg side to dismiss the last man. #ENGvsNZ #Wellington— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 28, 2023

Ashwin was prompt to rectify his error and in his next Tweet, the veteran India spinner came up with the correct outcome of the Test match. “Win by 1 and not 2,” he tweeted.

Win by 1 and not 2🙇‍♂️— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 28, 2023

Ashwin’s tweet soon triggered a flurry of comments.

One Twitter user termed the game as a ‘crazy’ one. “What a crazy Test match,” the tweet read.

what a crazy Test matchpic.twitter.com/Fx2S4ZwCPu— SubashMV (@SubashMV5) February 28, 2023

Another social media user felt that no team would be enforcing a follow-on from now on. “I guess, this Test will ensure no one will ever enforce the follow-on in Test cricket,” he tweeted.

I guess, this test will ensure no one will ever enforce follow-on in test cricket..— CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) February 28, 2023

A certain Twitter user recalled the iconic Kolkata Test between India and Australia and wrote, “Reminds me of the epic test in Kolkata. Following on and then winning the match.”

Reminds the epic test of kolkata. Team playing follow-on and then winning the match🥳— surajathisbest@gmail (@surajbhopali92) February 28, 2023

Another person voiced a similar opinion and commented, “I would like to compare New Zealand’s comeback with Calcutta 2001! Unbelievable match it has been.”

I would like to compare NZ's comeback with Calcutta 2001! Unbelievable match it has been.— Tasfiqur Rahman 🇧🇩 🇩🇪 (@Tasfiqur) February 28, 2023

Coming back to the match, New Zealand pacer Wagner scalped four wickets in the second innings to play a starring role. With this epic performance, the hosts became only the fourth side in the history of cricket to win a Test after being asked to follow on.

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was adjudged Player of the Match for his sublime century in the second innings.

