Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 28 January, 2020

1ST INN

India Under-19 *

106/4 (28.3)

India Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19

Toss won by Australia Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

6/0 (2.2)

Sri Lanka trail by 400 runs, MIN. 60.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

New Zealand's Todd Astle Steps Back From Red-ball Cricket

The 33-year-old said he'd given the decision a lot of thought and felt it was time to move forward with a white-ball focus.

IANS |January 28, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
New Zealand's Todd Astle Steps Back From Red-ball Cricket

New Zealand spinner Todd Astle has decided to step back from long-form cricket and has made himself unavailable for the upcoming New Zealand A First-Class series against India A in Christchurch.

Astle, who made his Test debut in 2012, has only played five Tests over the course of eight years. He last played earlier this month against Australia in Sydney. In the five matches, he picked up seven wickets at 52.57 and scored 98 runs at 19.60.

The 33-year-old said he'd given the decision a lot of thought and felt it was time to move forward with a white-ball focus.

"Playing Test cricket was always the dream and I'm so honoured to have represented my country and province in the longest form of the game," Astle said in an official statement published on the Canterbury Cricket website.

"Red-ball cricket is the pinnacle, but also requires a huge amount of time and effort. As I've got to the back end of my career I've found it harder to maintain the level of commitment required to be fully invested in this version of the game.

"I'm really proud of what I've been able to achieve with Canterbury and the Black Caps. To have the opportunity to play a Test against Australia at the SCG was an experience I'll always cherish.

"I'm excited to now focus all my energy into the white-ball formats, as well as give more time to my young family and new business," he added.

Astle has had a successful first-class career. Since his first-class debut in 2005, he has played 119 matches, scoring over 4000 runs and picking up 334 wickets at an average of 32.17. He is also Canterbury's highest first-class wicket-taker with 303 scalps.

new zealand cricketred-ball cricketTodd Astle

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more