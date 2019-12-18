Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

New Zealand's Trent Boult on Track for 'Dream' Boxing Day Test

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult says he is "ticking all the right boxes" in his rehab as he looks to return for the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Reuters |December 18, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
New Zealand's Trent Boult on Track for 'Dream' Boxing Day Test

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult says he is "ticking all the right boxes" in his rehab as he looks to return for the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Boult was ruled out of the opener of the three-match series at Perth Stadium with a rib injury as injury-hit New Zealand suffered a 296-run thrashing in the pink-ball Test.

The left-arm quick got through a nets session unscathed on a scorching hot day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday in a boost to Kane Williamson's team.

"(I'm) feeling pretty good. Probably a little bit frustrated to be on the sidelines watching the games go by," the 30-year-old told reporters.

"I feel like I've been rehabbing well. The ball's coming out alright, I'm hoping to be pushing for Boxing Day and getting back out there.

"The side has been the issue. It's about rehabbing that, letting it rest and cool down.

"From there it's about being confident with the overs under my belt and having enough behind me. I feel like I'm in that place and ticking all the right boxes so far."

Boult said he would look to continue his recovery in a two-day game against a Victoria state XI starting on Friday as he works toward what would be his first Test at the MCG, which traditionally draws a huge crowd on Boxing Day.

"I appreciate that stage for what it is," said Boult, who played in front of 93,000 spectators at the MCG in the 2015 World Cup final defeat by Australia.

"Test cricket is my favourite format, this is the stage a lot of people dream of being on," Boult said.

"To get this opportunity in my career is definitely something I'm looking forward to."

Boult bowled in the MCG nets on Wednesday to out-of-form opener Jeet Raval and reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell.

New Zealand media pundits have urged selectors to pick two-Test Blundell in place of lefthander Raval, who has managed a top score of 19 in his past five innings.

The third and final Test of the series starts in Sydney on Jan. 3.

australiaBoxing Day Testnew zealandTrent Boult

Related stories

Uncapped Fast Bowler Kyle Jamieson Called Into New Zealand Squad
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 11:14 AM IST

Uncapped Fast Bowler Kyle Jamieson Called Into New Zealand Squad

Veteran Seamer Peter Siddle Recalled to Australia Boxing Day Test Squad
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 10:37 AM IST

Veteran Seamer Peter Siddle Recalled to Australia Boxing Day Test Squad

Australia vs New Zealand: 'Embrace it' - Lyon Unfazed by Kiwi Bodyline-like Bouncer Barrage
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 1:37 PM IST

Australia vs New Zealand: 'Embrace it' - Lyon Unfazed by Kiwi Bodyline-like Bouncer Barrage

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more