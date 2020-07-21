Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

New Zealand's Trent Boult Unsure About Playing in IPL, Will Wait on Decision

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is undecided about whether he will play in the IPL this year and is waiting to take a call.

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
New Zealand's Trent Boult Unsure About Playing in IPL, Will Wait on Decision

After the ICC postponed this T20 World Cup in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes are on the BCCI with regards to the IPL.

Reports earlier in the week suggest the IPL is looking for a window from end of September to right before the Diwali festivities in November. According to a report in the Times of India, the BCCI has settled on September 26-November 8 as the tentative window for the IPL 2020. That would mean playing 60 games in 44 days.

However, franchises and broadcast partners Star have reservations about the schedule.

However, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is undecided about whether he will play in the IPL this year and is waiting to take a call.

"I've heard lots of whispers that it happening in this or that window, that it's happening in (New Zealand), things seem to be changing almost every week but it's just one of those things that I will have to let unfold,” Boult was quoted as saying by tvnz.co.nz

Boult is one of six New Zealanders signed to play in the IPL joining former Black Caps Mitchell McClenaghan at the Mumbai Indians.

Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson are at the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kane Williamson is at the Sunrisers Hydrabad and Mitchell Santner is at the Chennai Super Kings.

"I'll talk to the right people and then make that decision on what's best for me, best for my cricket and obviously what's best for my young family...there's obviously a couple of other New Zealanders involved in that tournament - but it's just going to have to be one of those 'time will tell' kind of things," he said.

"I want to be out there playing and doing the things that I know how to do ...but it still looks like it's going to be a wee while before crowds are screaming at us and being right behind us but I can't wait as it's been a long time between overs - no-one wants to be stuck inside a tent in the middle of winter training."

