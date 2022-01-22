Newlands, Cape Town, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI

Team India and skipper KL Rahul will have a lot to prove as they will lock horns with South Africa in the last One Day International of the three-match series. India lost both the first two matches and South Africa are leading the series by 2-0.

In both the games, the visitors lacked the intent and the fighting spirit. The first match saw a poor performance by the batters while the bowlers failed to make an impact in the second One Day International.

India failed to defend 287 runs in their allotted 50 overs and ended up losing the second match by seven wickets. The team now needs to regroup itself and deliver a comprehensive performance to secure at least one victory in the limited-overs format against South Africa.

Proteas, on the other hand, will be without any kind of pressure in the last ODI. The team is likely to put their best foot forward on Sunday to cause a clean sweep against the Men in Blue.

Newlands, pitch report:

Newland in Cape Town is likely to be belter for the bowlers. Seamers will be able to extract a lot of help from the surface in the form of extra bounce and pace during both innings. The spinners will also come in handy during the middle overs.

The batter will have to be on their toes during the match. The extra effort will be required to score runs in Cape Town. Having said that, the players will get good value for their shot and will be able to form partnerships in the middle.

Newlands, Cape Town records (ODIs):

Total matches played: 44

Matches won batting first: 29

Matches won batting second: 15

Average 1st Inns score: 234

Average 2nd Inns score: 186

Highest Total: 367/5 (50) by South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Lowest Total: 43/10 (19.5) by Pakistan vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 259/3 (47.4) by South Africa vs England

Lowest score defended: 140/9 (50) by South Africa vs West Indies.

