Newlands' Floodlight Issues Have Been Fixed, Says WPCA Chief

The final ODI was forced to end with South Africa 135 for 2 chasing Sri Lanka's 225, with one of the floodlight towers failing. WPCA CEO Nabeal Dien expressed regret at the incident but stressed that the issue has been fixed.
"Unfortunately (it) could not have been detected early in any pre-match testing which takes place before any domestic or international match," he was quoted as saying in a CSA statement. "According to our electrical engineers, there was an underground cable that short-circuited due to rodents or age. This also caused the switches and circuit breaker to trip continuously in the pylon. The problem has been resolved and we are confident that tomorrow’s T20 International will take place without any light interruptions.
"We apologise to both the Proteas and Sri Lankan teams as well as to the general public who attended the match and who were viewing on television."
Following the first game on Tuesday, the two teams will play two T20Is on Friday (Centurion) and Sunday (Johannesburg) respectively.
First Published: March 18, 2019, 10:09 PM IST