Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary status in the game of cricket has seen his fans find numerous ways to pay tribute to him.
However, a research scholar pursuing a Ph. D in spider taxonomy found arguably the most unique way to show his love for the Master Blaster by naming a newly discovered species of spider after him.
Dhruv Prajapati, a junior researcher with the Gujarat Ecological Education & Research (GEER) Foundation, discovered two new species of spiders and named one after Tendulkar and the other after Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, who played a key role in creating awareness on education in Kerala.
“I named (one spider) Marengo sachintendulkar because Sachin happens to be my favourite cricketer,” he told the Times of India.
“Another name is inspired by Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara who was a crusader in creating awareness about education in Kerala,” he added.
He further added that the two new species are a part of the Indomarengo and Marengo genus of Asian jumping spiders.
The findings of his study were published in the September issue of a Russian journal titled “Arthropoda Selecta”.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Newly Discovered Species of Spider Named After Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary status in the game of cricket has seen his fans find numerous ways to pay tribute to him.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGNagpur VG
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGIndore HCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings