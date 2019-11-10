Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Newly Discovered Species of Spider Named After Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary status in the game of cricket has seen his fans find numerous ways to pay tribute to him.

Cricketnext Staff |November 10, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
However, a research scholar pursuing a Ph. D in spider taxonomy found arguably the most unique way to show his love for the Master Blaster by naming a newly discovered species of spider after him.

Dhruv Prajapati, a junior researcher with the Gujarat Ecological Education & Research (GEER) Foundation, discovered two new species of spiders and named one after Tendulkar and the other after Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, who played a key role in creating awareness on education in Kerala.

“I named (one spider) Marengo sachintendulkar because Sachin happens to be my favourite cricketer,” he told the Times of India.

“Another name is inspired by Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara who was a crusader in creating awareness about education in Kerala,” he added.

He further added that the two new species are a part of the Indomarengo and Marengo genus of Asian jumping spiders.

The findings of his study were published in the September issue of a Russian journal titled “Arthropoda Selecta”. ​

