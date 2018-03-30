News18.com Daybreak | Lehmann Steps Down as Aussie Coach, Cops Question 25 People in CBSE Paper Leak Case and Other Stories You May Have Missed

Two grandsons of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar have lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for officially adding ‘Ramji’ to his name. Both Prakash Ambedkar and Anand Ambedkar told CNN-New18 that the UP state government’s move was “nothing but vote bank politics by the BJP”. The reaction came after the UP government acted upon the suggestion of Governor Ram Naik and added Ramji to BR Ambedkar’s middle name by passing a resolution in the state Assembly.
The editor of right-wing website Postcard News has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police for spreading fake news. Police said that Mahesh Vikram Hegde had put a fake news about a Jain monk being attacked by Muslim youths in Bangalore. He had also tweeted images of the injured monk and said that “no one is safe in Siddaramiah’s Karntaka.”
Darren Lehmann has stepped down as the coach of the Australian cricket in the wake of the ball tampering scandal that broke out last week during the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.
Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir has jumped into the defence of tainted Australian cricketer Steve Smith after the latter was banned for 12 months and he subsequently broke down during a press conference in Sydney. The Delhi Daredevils skipper, in a series of posts on social media, wrote that the sanctions that have been handed to the former Australian skipper and two other were very harsh.
The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, faces increasing isolation in his home in exile as the government tones down an assertive stand toward China in the hope of calming ties strained by a border stand-off.
Anna Hazare ended his six-day fast at Ramlila Maidan, saying he has been assured by the government that appointments of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states would be made soon.
Erstwhile little-known youth BJP leader Arjit Shashwat has become an example of the predicaments Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing as seven out of 38 districts in the state are in the grip of communal tension. Arjit, the son of union minister Ashwini Choubey, is on the run after a local court in Bhagalpur issued a warrant against him. Amid hue and cry by a few BJP leaders, Nitish tried to snub them by openly saying that the law will take its own course.
A Flipkart delivery boy was stabbed by a 30-year-old woman in Delhi for an alleged late delivery of her smartphone which she had ordered. As per reports, the woman had stabbed the delivery boy 20 times as she was “furious” that she did not receive the phone on the promised date. The incident took place in Nihal Vihar.
CBSE examination question papers, it seems, are available dime a dozen. “There are messages in our inbox, and calls from unknown numbers offering exam papers for Rs 3,000 or Rs 4,000,” said Paras, one of the students protesting at Jantar Mantar against CBSE’s decision to re-conduct Class X maths and Class XII economics papers. “What is the guarantee that the re-tests won't be leaked?” That’s the question on the students’ minds.
The crime branch has questioned 25 people, including owner of a coaching centre, 18 students and some tutors, in connection with the alleged leak of CBSE examination papers. The police also said that the CBSE has in its complaint stated that it had received an e-mail a day before the Class 10 Mathematics exam claiming that the paper had been leaked.
Paper leak is a regular phenomenon as far as CBSE is concerned. One of the reasons for this is lack of punishments for the culprits. In a country where political parties do everything to win election, organising leak of CBSE paper is kids’ game. This time the paper leak was done to dare the government. However, by not taking immediate steps of either changing the exam papers or canceling the exam and immediately announcing that exams for the respective papers will be held later, CBSE failed in the governance part. Today's student appearing in class 12th exam is 2019's voter. It is still not too late, the government should bring a new law or amend a law for a fast track hearing followed by a severe/harsher punishment for the culprits within a fixed time frame.
On a cold winter morning in December 2003, Ram Vilas Paswan stood at the porch of his Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow, waiting to receive the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Sonia kept her appointment and arrived on time, but sans all the paraphernalia. She quietly walked in to meet Paswan who had left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the Gujarat riots. Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party then had just four seats in the Lower House, but Sonia realised that every seat mattered in the daunting task to take on Vajpayee’s BJP. Cut to March 2018. Mamata met leaders from all major political parties in Opposition. Even the BJP’s oldest ally, the Shiv Sena, met her. So did Pinaki Mishra from the BJD. Perhaps taking a leaf out of Sonia Gandhi’s book, Mamata met just about anybody who could be somebody after 2019 General Elections.
Australia skipper Steve Smith broke down during his interaction with the media at the Sydney Airport and said that he is 'deeply sorry' for what transpired in the Cape Town Test last Saturday.
First Published: March 30, 2018, 10:08 AM IST