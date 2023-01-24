'Next Big Thing in World Cricket': Fans Reserve Massive Praise For Shubman Gill After Another Majestic Century

Team India young opener Shubman Gill continues his impressive form with the bat as he scored another magnificent century in the third ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium, Indore. The 23-year-old, who slammed a sensational double century in the first ODI, ended the series on a high with a 112-run knock. Gill stamped his authority over the Kiwi bowlers at a placid Indore surface.

The talented opener has been in imperious form after the team management backed him to form an opening pair with skipper Rohit Sharma after Shikhar Dhawan was left out of the ODI squad from the Sri Lanka series. Shubman was given the long rope as the opener as Ishan Kishan warmed the bench during the Sri Lanka series despite scoring a double ton in the Bangladesh series.

Shubman repaid the trust of the captain and coach as he has been scoring consistently well for India in the last two ODI series.

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam’s Record After Century Against New Zealand

On Tuesday, Gill shared a massive 212-run partnership with Rohit which was the highest by any opening pair against New Zealand in ODIs. The Indian skipper also ended his century drought in ODIs with a 101-run knock.

Gill, who often takes time to get settled in the middle, looked in an aggressive mode right from the start as he reached the triple-figure mark in just 72 balls. The talented opener also equalled the record of Babar Azam - most runs scored in three-match ODI series as Gill amassed 360 runs against New Zealand in the ongoing series with his 112-run knock in the final ODI.

The 23-year-old was dismissed by Blair Tickner in the attempt to clear the boundary rope but he mistimed the pull shot and got caught.

The cricket fraternity and fans once again were highly impressed with Shubman for his ferocious batting.

Gill gill gill !!! You beauty @ShubmanGill congratulations @ImRo45 about time you scored your 30th ton shabash mundiyo!!! Chake de #IndiaVsNewZealand— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 24, 2023

Shubman Gill in ODI since 2022:64(53), 43(49), 98*(98), 82*(72), 33(34), 130(97), 3(7), 28(26), 49(57), 50(65), 45*(42), 13(22), 70(60), 21(12), 116(97), 208(149), 40*(53) & 112(78) pic.twitter.com/j3QXZfx3iM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 24, 2023

Gill lagatar jeet raha hai Dil. Another — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 24, 2023

Indore crowd narrating Rohit and Gill’s heroics post game #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/vNM3qIlXOQ— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 24, 2023

Shubman Gill is the next big thing in world cricket.. pic.twitter.com/s0jRpEb833— ganesh (@breathMessi21) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI, however, the decision backfired for him as Rohit and Shubman attacked the bowlers right from the start.

India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

