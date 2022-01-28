Next-Gen South Africa Star 'Baby Ab' Huge Fan of Virat Kohli, Wants to Play for RCB

Dewald Brevis of South Africa is going through a purple patch at the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He has already accounted for 362 runs in four games, in-fact he ended up being the top scorer in the league phase of the tournament. Not to mention his scintillating century. No surprise his batting has drawn comparisons from AB de Villiers or simply he is now being called the ‘Baby Ab.’ Meanwhile, the youngster has said that although playing for the Protea seniors remains his dream, he is also fond of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Reason? Simple. Virat Kohli and his compatriot AB de Villiers.

“For me, the biggest dream is to play for the Proteas and then I am such a big fan of the IPL, I would love to play for RCB because AB (de Villiers) and (Virat) Kohli are there,” said Brevis in a video posted on the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Also, all the other T20 competitions around the world. I want to be recognized as an all-rounder with my leg-spin bowling. I want to play all three formats,” he added.

This is not new, his old pictures wearing RCB jersey has already gone viral on the internet, even his dog was seen wearing the green jersey often wore by De Villiers himself. It must be noted that this is great news for RCB who are looking for someone to replace AB who has played for the franchise for a decade or so. He recently hanged up his boots from international as well as T20 cricket.

South Africa were beaten by a very good England side in the quarter-final which meant the end of road for Brevis. A blistering display with the bat by Jacob Bethell helped England advance to the semi-finals of the Super League in a six-wicket win over South Africa. Bethell was one of the bowlers to restrict South Africa to 209 all out before hitting 88 to see England set up a clash with Afghanistan.

