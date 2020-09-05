Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

7/1 (1.1)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

Next ICC Chairman Shouldn't be From 'Big Three': Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani feels that the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) should not come from any of the "Big Three" boards. On July 1 this year, Shashank Manohar stepped down from the post of ICC chairman after twin two-year tenures at the helm. Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja has assumed the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected.

IANS |September 5, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Ehsan Mani

According to Mani, it would be "healthier" if someone from other board now leads the ICC because of the "politics introduced" by Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier.

ALSO READ - Shoaib Akhtar Slams Critics, Says Pakistan Should Learn from Virat Kohli & Team India

According to Mani, it would be "healthier" if someone from other board now leads the ICC because of the "politics introduced" by Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier.

"It's unfortunate it has taken so long," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mani as telling the Forbes about the delay. "The politics introduced by Australia, England and India in 2014 to protect their positions - now they are struggling to unwind it because it doesn't suit them anymore.

"It would be healthier to have someone (the chairperson) not from the 'big three'," he added.

The PCB chairman, who served as ICC chairman from 2003 to 2006, however ruled himself out as a candidate.

"There is a huge problem of conflict of interest on the board," Mani said. "I've never seen that before, not in 17 years. This sort of conflict of interest is not transparent. The ICC is crying out for more independent directors."

Earlier, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had backed current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to put forward his candidature for the post of ICC chairman, saying it will be good for the country to have their representation in the top management of the ICC.

ALSO READ - PCB Prohibits Coaches from Running Private Youtube Channels: Report

"I am not privy to what Sourav Ganguly is thinking. But yes, it will be good if India can have their representation in the top management of the ICC," Gambhir had told IANS. "India deserves democratic representation in the ICC," he stressed.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith had also supported Ganguly to take over as ICC chairman.

bcciehsan maniiccpcb

