Next Only To India, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie Loves Electric Atmosphere In Zimbabwe

Ireland cricket team captain Andrew Balbirnie waxed lyrical about the atmosphere at the Harare Sports Club after their third T20I against Zimbabwe. With the crowds at their loudest and the stadium packed to full capacity, the Irish international stated that the amazing environment created was second only to their games that involved India. Balbrine in his post-match comments highlighted his national team’s delight at playing in Zimbabwe. The hosts managed to clinch a clinical victory in the final game of the three-match T20 series. This victory helped seal the deal for Ireland who had a small scare after losing the second T20I.

In his post-match interview, the 32-year-old Irish cricketer acknowledged the fantastic atmosphere that was created by the home fans at the Harare Sports Club. Andrew Balbirnie said, “We play Zimbabwe the most, we love coming here to play cricket, we hope they love coming to Ireland and play us there………. Zimbabwe is a passionate nation, you saw the atmosphere in the last few games was really amazing, I couldn’t hear myself a lot of the times.”

He also shed light on how it was the best environment except for when they played India. “I said apart from when you play India, it’s probably the best atmosphere to play in, ” Andrew Balbirnie added.

Coming back to the match, Zimbabwe won the game by four wickets. The hosts won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ireland never really got going with the bat but Harry Tector’s 38-ball 47 was a glimmer of hope, helping the Irish post 141 on the board.

Assisted by a beautiful half-century from Craig Ervine, the Zimbabweans crossed the finish line with six balls to spare. Ryan Burl impressed with the bat and ball, picking up two wickets and scoring a quickfire 30 to help his side. Burl has played a pivotal role for his team throughout the three games, earning him the player of the series award. He also bagged the player of the match award for his exploits on the day. This was Dave Houghton’s second series win as Zimbabwe coach since taking over from Lalchand Rajput.

Both nations will now clash against each other in a three-match ODI series. The first match is scheduled to take place at the Harare Sports Club on January 18.

