'Next Test Will be a Challenge for Him': Saba Karim Identifies India Batter Who Needs to 'Contribute Personally'

Rohit Sharma began his Test captaincy stint with a colossal win over Sri Lanka in Mohali. The hosts thumped Dimuth Karunaratne & Co by an innings and 222 runs to lead the 2-match series 1-0. The team ticked almost all the boxes to end the contest in three days. As the action shifts to Bengaluru for a pink-ball Test, the eyes will be on his performance with the bat in hand.

The Indian skipper started off well in the previous game but lost his wicket pretty early. He scored 29 off 28 deliveries before getting dismissed by Lahiru Kumara in an attempt to play his trademark pull shot.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes that Rohit should look to elevate his game in order to value to the team.

“It will be very important for Rohit Sharma to perform with the bat. He has led very well but you become a good or a great captain with the support of the team. He needs to contribute personally as well and keep adding value to the team. So yes, the next Test will be a challenge for him,” Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast.

“Expect India to go in with the same opening combination. Why would you want to change things after just one Test match? Mayank has scored plenty of runs in Indian conditions. He wasn’t struggling in the previous Test. But yes, he will need to convert his starts into big scores,” he added.

Besides Rohit, the fans will be curious to see how Virat Kohli performs in Bengaluru, one of his favourite grounds in the country. It’s been more than two years that he scored a hundred in any format. The last one he got in the first-ever pink Test, against Bangladesh, played on Indian soil.

As far as the team combination is concerned, the batting line-up is likely to remain unchanged. The think tank could tinker the bowling attack by bringing in Axar Patel in place of Jayant Yadav. The left-arm spinner has been declared fit and added to the squad earlier this week.

