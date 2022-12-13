'Next Year He Will Say Surya is the Best White-Ball Cricketer'-Twitter Slams Gautam Gambhir for 'Best Ever White Ball Cricketer' Remark

On December 12, Yuvraj Singh, one of the most popular Indian cricketers celebrated his 41st birthday and received wishes from across the world. Among them was Gautam Gambhir who used the occasion to brand Yuvraj as best time white-ball cricketer from India. Although, Ganbhir didn’t want to trigger a debate on Twitter, but he ended up doing the same with some section of the user disputing the fact that India has produced several bestest ever cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, and Yuvraj wasn’t among them.

One user even went onto post how Gambhir had used the same words for Rohit Sharma when he celebrated his birthday two years ago. Yuvraj played a key role in India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. He reached peak form between above mentioned events with he accounting for 362 runs and 14 wickets in 2011 edition where India won the World Cup after 28 long years.

Nevertheless, Yuvraj’s glory was limited to only ODI Cricket and he never quite made it big in Test matches.

Ab agle saal Surya ko best white ball cricketer kehne wala tweet aayega pic.twitter.com/csB7Fimplz— (@jaanekyabaathai) December 12, 2022

Unreal jealousy to the actual greatest White Ball Cricketer of all time . pic.twitter.com/uBDrafodUa— Jay. (@peak_Ability14) December 12, 2022

Best white ball cricketer- DebatableOne of the best white ball cricketer- Yes Happy birthday Mr. Yuvraj 6*6=36 — Vaddepally Praveen ️ (@VaddepallyPrav) December 12, 2022

Tumhari har baat me Jalan hoti hai , aur kuch nahiYuvraj might be great, But Kohli is the best— Irshan Ali (@IamIrshanAli) December 12, 2022

I don’t know how this guy lives with so much jealousy deeply ingrained in his heart for likes of Kohli & Dhoni. Never ever seen anyone as jealous as him in my whole life.— Kamlesh Bharti (@KamleshBharti12) December 12, 2022

Earlier the Chandigarh born cricketer turned 41 on Monday. From the day he started playing for India on the international front till his retirement in 2019, he had been a force to be reckoned with. The left-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler played under different captains, displayed unbeatable spirits and went on to lead his team to victory in several matches.

