NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 Match between Nicosia Fighters and Cyprus Moufflons, October 27, 9:30 PM IST

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Cyprus Moufflons: The Nicosia Fighters (NFCC) take on the Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) in Match 35 of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 tournament on Wednesday, October 27.The Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host the match between the two teams and the game will commence at 09:30 pm IST.

Table toppers Cyprus Moufflons have been unstoppable in the tournament so far. They have won 11 of the 13 games played so far with 22 points to their name. They head into this contest with back-to-back victories against Cyprus Eagles.The Moufflons won by 10-runs and four runs respectively.

NFCC, on the other hand, are currently placed sixth and have the same number of points from 12 games thus far. Contrary to the Moufflons, the Fighters beat Black Caps by 10 wickets but lost the reverse fixture by 26 runs last time out.

Both teams last played against each other earlier in Match 25 and 26 of the ongoing tournament. Predictably the Moufflons won both the fixtures. They won the first match by 15-runs and the second by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Fighters and Cyprus Moufflons; here is everything you need to know:

NFCC vs CYM Telecast

The Nicosia Fighters vs Cyprus Moufflons game will not be telecast in India

NFCC vs CYM Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia Fighters and Cyprus Moufflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NFCC vs CYM Match Details

Nicosia Fighters will face Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 27. Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture on Thursday, October 28 at 12:00 AM IST at the same venue.

NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gursewak Singh

Vice-captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Sarwar

Batters: Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Munnah Rahman

All-rounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Minhas Khan, Parvez Miah, Gursewak Singh

Bowlers: Saurav Ahmed, Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan

NFCC vs CYM Probable XIs

Nicosia Fighters: Kamran Ahmad, Saurav Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Monirul Islam, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Munna Rahman, Ramjan Hossain, Noori Chowdhury (WK), Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud

Cyprus Moufflons Squad: Waqar Ali, Scott Austin, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain (C), Riyaz Kajalwala, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar (WK), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan

