NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, November 09, 04:00 PM IST

NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia Fighters and Limassol Zalmi: The 7th and 8th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Nicosia Fighters battling it out against Limassol Zalmi. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST, respectively, on November 09, Tuesday.

Nicosia Fighters fell to a disastrous start in the T10 league. The team failed to show any intent or command in their first two matches as they were outclassed by Nicosia Tigers by 36 and five runs, respectively. Fighters couldn’t perform a decent job with the willow in both the games and they will be hoping to rectify their mistakes in the upcoming matches.

Limassol Zalmi, on the other hand, are yet to start their campaign in the competition. The team will be playing their first two matches of the ECS Cyprus against Nicosia Fighters on Tuesday. Zalmi are a strong side and they will be hoping to get off to a wonderful start in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Fighters and Limassol Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

NFCC vs LIZ Telecast

The Nicosia Fighters vs Limassol Zalmi game will not be telecasted in India.

NFCC vs LIZ Live Streaming

The Nicosia Fighters vs Limassol Zalmi fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NFCC vs LIZ Match Details

Nicosia Fighters will face Limassol Zalmi at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 04:00 PM IST on November 09, Tuesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 06:00 PM IST.

NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Munnah Rahman

Vice-Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs LIZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mofijur Rahman, Kamrul Mahmud

Batters: Jawad Ali-Shah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq

All-rounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamran Ahmad, Syed Zia

Bowlers: Saurav Ahmed, Munnah Rahman, Muhammad Fazil

NFCC vs LIZ Probable XIs:

Nicosia Fighters: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud, Kamran Ahmad, Jubraz Morol, Alvi Chowdhury, Mahamudul Sajib, Mofijur Rahman(wk), Saurav Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Munna Rahman, Iftakhar Hussain

Limassol Zalmi: Arshad Khan, Hassan Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Umar Hayat, Syed Zia, Shahid Ali Jnr, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Fazil, Ahsan Ullah, Mudassir Shah, Jawad Ali-Shah

