NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 CYPRUS 2021 Match 13 between Romania vs Portugal, September 22, 9:30 pm IST

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 CYPRUS 2021 between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers: Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers play each other in their next ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, to be held on Wednesday, September 22. The match will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at at 9:30 pm IST.

This will be the first match of the tournament for Nicosia Fighters and they will aim to start their ECS T10 Cyprus campaign on a high note. They are quite a dominant side but will have to tread carefully against an in-form Nicosia Tigers.

The Tigers have won three of the four matches in the tournament thus far. They are second in the points table with six points. Nicosia Tigers head into this match after a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over the Cyrus Eagles on Monday.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at the same venue which is slated to commence at 12:00 am IST.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

NFCC vs NCT Telecast

Nicosia Fighters vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be broadcasted in India.

NFCC vs NCT Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Fancode to watch Nicosia Fighters vs Nicosia Tigers match online.

NFCC vs NCT Match Details

The 13th match between Nicosia Fighters and Nicosia Tigers will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST, while the reverse fixture will commence at 12:00 am IST.

NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bilal Hussain

Vice-Captain: Roman Mazumder

Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abid Ali, Alvi Chowdhuri

Batters: Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Ramjan Hossain

All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Iftekar Jaman

Bowlers: Bilal Hussain, Sahidur Chowdhury, Tomal Aminul

NFCC vs NCT Probable XIs:

Nicosia Fighters: Ramjan Hossain, Jubraz Morol, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abdus Shukur, Benojir Ahmed (C), Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury (WK), Rakib Rarafder, Sakir Hossain, Sahidur Chowdhury, Mainul Hasan

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali (WK), Jahid Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia (C), Mehedi Hasan

