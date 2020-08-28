Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Predictions, ECS Cyprus T10, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The upcoming fixture of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see a tough clash between Nicosia XI Fighters CC and C Sri Lankan Lions on Friday, August 28. The ECS Cyprus T10 Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs C Sri Lankan Lions will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol. In the last outing, Nicosia XI Fighters CC managed to defeat Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and by 13 runs. In today’s match as well NFCC will try to produce a similar show. The ECS Cyprus T10, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC will commence from 2:30 PM.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
There are a total of five teams that are a part of the ongoing league. These teams are: Riyaan CC, Nicosia Tigers CC, Cyprus Eagles CTL, Nicosia XI Fighters CC, and Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC.

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL Dream11 team for Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC:

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC captain: Kumara

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vice-captain: Ahmed

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC wicket keeper: Chowdhary

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC batsmen: Morol, Gedara, Kumara

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC all rounders: Sadun, Ahmed, Al Tasmin

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL Dream11 prediction, Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC bowlers: Ahmed, Priyantha, Gamage, Raiz

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL, Nicosia XI Fighters CC playing 11 against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC: M Hasan, N Chowdhury, A Chowdhury, J Morol, A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, M Rahman, N Numan, S Chowdhury, S Ahmed, P Miah.

ECS Cyprus T10 NFCC vs SLL, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC playing 11 against Nicosia XI Fighters CC: A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, K Shanaka, S Gedara.

